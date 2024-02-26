William B. Campbell Buys 2,500 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,711. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.