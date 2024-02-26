Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCP. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.60.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

TSE WCP opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.51 per share, with a total value of C$95,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,123 shares of company stock valued at $250,797. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.