Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 952 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $146.68. 553,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

