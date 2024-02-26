Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ASML by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in ASML by 29.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $943.61. 208,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $813.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $959.46. The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

