Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $203.21. 211,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $204.87.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Get Our Latest Report on HLT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.