Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after buying an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after buying an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,956 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

