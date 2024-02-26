Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $17.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $788.24. 260,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,354. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $740.87 and a 200-day moving average of $649.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $815.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,653. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.