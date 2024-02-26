Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

