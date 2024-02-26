Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) EVP Nicole B. Theophilus Sells 3,000 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $411,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

WAB traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,465. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $138.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

