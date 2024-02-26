Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 9,335 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $72,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 328.1% in the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 50,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Uber Technologies by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. 5,494,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,439,736. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

