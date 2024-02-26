Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 446,595 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 446,595 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $67,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

TXRH traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $149.13. The company had a trading volume of 253,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.