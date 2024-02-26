Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 23,153 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.24% of Ares Management worth $74,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.84. The company had a trading volume of 134,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,680. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile



Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

