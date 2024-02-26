Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $73.84 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 822,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.15% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $111.26. 491,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,000 shares of company stock worth $25,593,960. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

