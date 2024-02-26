Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.50% of TransUnion worth $69,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in TransUnion by 45.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 553,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,777,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.1 %

TRU traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.59. 324,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,818. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.