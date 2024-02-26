Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $91.33 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $91,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.40. 246,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,388. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

