Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $89.53 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,853 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.63% of Avantor worth $89,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Avantor by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,343,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 267,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after acquiring an additional 342,553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Avantor by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 56.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.40. 1,061,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,384. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

