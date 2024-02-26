Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $101.64 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 244,922 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.91% of Insulet worth $101,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Insulet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Insulet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock traded down $11.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.61. The company had a trading volume of 731,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,529. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average of $182.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.