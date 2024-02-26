Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,116 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.57% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $124,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. 478,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.