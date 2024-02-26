Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.43% of BRP worth $82,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,626,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BRP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after buying an additional 250,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,215. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.18%.

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.