Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 696,096 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,096 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.01% of Legend Biotech worth $112,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after buying an additional 3,828,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,418,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 334,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,899. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

