Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Bought by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 1,983.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,845 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $6.76.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.