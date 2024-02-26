Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN opened at $40.72 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.