Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $23.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLCO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.24. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,114,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 855,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 5,588.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 932,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.