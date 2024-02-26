Weik Capital Management Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.42. 2,784,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,737,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.