Weik Capital Management Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 2.3% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $551.45. 47,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $555.80. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.