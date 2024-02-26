Weik Capital Management Invests $395,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Weik Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $223.18. 149,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day moving average of $249.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

