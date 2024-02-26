Weik Capital Management Has $884,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Weik Capital Management increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.04. The stock had a trading volume of 541,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,427. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $216.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

