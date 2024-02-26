Weik Capital Management Has $1.03 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,488,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.07. The stock had a trading volume of 250,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

