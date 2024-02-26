Weik Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Weik Capital Management raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,515,000 after buying an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,669.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TDY traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $431.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.84 and its 200 day moving average is $412.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.