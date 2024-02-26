Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised AXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

AXT stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AXT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in AXT by 9.8% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 450,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in AXT by 132.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

