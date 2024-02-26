Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on W. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.68.

Shares of W opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,616 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

