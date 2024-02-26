Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.56. The company had a trading volume of 352,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $209.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,672 shares of company stock worth $4,893,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

