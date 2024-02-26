Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.13

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.13 and last traded at $171.13, with a volume of 132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 810,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

