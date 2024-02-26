Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. 16,064,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,071,102. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

