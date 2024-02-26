Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $66.67

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley to $66.67 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.33 target price (up from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.78. 17,214,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,864,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. Walmart has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $60.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210,694 shares of company stock worth $2,161,123,275 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

