WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $27.66 on Thursday. WaFd has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WaFd by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter worth $21,711,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,343,000 after buying an additional 566,556 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 490.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter worth $9,270,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

