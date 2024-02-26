W Advisors LLC Sells 678 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.89. 147,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,071. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

