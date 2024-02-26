W Advisors LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

W Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,592 shares. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

