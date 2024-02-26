W Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

W Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $184.73. 778,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,792. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

