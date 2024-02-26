W Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,191.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,151.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 635,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 585,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.53. 7,453,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,467,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

