W Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.01. 704,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $374.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.71.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

