W Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $509.75. The company had a trading volume of 918,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,301. The company has a market capitalization of $394.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

