W Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

W Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $107.81. 680,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

