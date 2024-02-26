W Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

W Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.3% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,202,000.

ESGU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.52. The company had a trading volume of 93,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $112.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

