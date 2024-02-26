W Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

W Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

TLH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 167,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

