W Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

W Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $183.45. 1,977,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,459,811. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $185.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

