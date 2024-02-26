Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,009 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vontier worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $50,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

