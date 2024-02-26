Vistra Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 329% compared to the typical volume of 3,245 call options.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. 1,336,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. Vistra has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,779,000 after buying an additional 300,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,186,000 after buying an additional 597,875 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

