Vision Capital Corp Invests $9.67 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,000. Kimco Realty accounts for 3.3% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Kimco Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,448,000 after buying an additional 2,909,691 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.26. 882,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

