Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,683.92.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $49.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,555.14. 151,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,246. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,254.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

